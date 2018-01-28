City holds Senior Luncheon

As presents are passed along, the seniors wonder what’s in the bags and boxes.
The Seniors meet on the second Monday of the month at the Firehouse Conference Center from noon - 2 p.m.
Marquerite Palmer, arts and special programs coordinator, speaking to the seniors.
Seniors also enjoyed fellowship with one another.
NEWBERRY — On Dec. 11, the City of Newberry Parks and Recreation department held their December Senior Luncheon Day. For the month of December seniors enjoyed a pass-the-present game in addition to a hot meal, fellowship and bingo.
Seniors meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center from noon to 2 p.m. If you or someone you know would like to join next month call 803-321-1015 to be placed on the list for the event. Senior Luncheons are only eight dollars per person.
Below are the dates for Senior Luncheons for the 2018 year:
January 9, 2018
February 13, 2018
March 13, 2018
April 10, 2018
May 8, 2018
June 12, 2018
July 10, 2018
August 14, 2018
September 11, 2018
October 9, 2018
November 13, 2018
December 11, 2018
