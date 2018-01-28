Posted on by

City holds Senior Luncheon


Staff Report

NEWBERRY — On Dec. 11, the City of Newberry Parks and Recreation department held their December Senior Luncheon Day. For the month of December seniors enjoyed a pass-the-present game in addition to a hot meal, fellowship and bingo.

Seniors meet monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center from noon to 2 p.m. If you or someone you know would like to join next month call 803-321-1015 to be placed on the list for the event. Senior Luncheons are only eight dollars per person.

Below are the dates for Senior Luncheons for the 2018 year:

January 9, 2018

February 13, 2018

March 13, 2018

April 10, 2018

May 8, 2018

June 12, 2018

July 10, 2018

August 14, 2018

September 11, 2018

October 9, 2018

November 13, 2018

December 11, 2018

