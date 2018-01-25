Board hears Minority Business Report

NEWBERRY — From July to December 2017 the Newberry County School District spent $167,699.72 with businesses registered with the Minority Business Enterprise, according to Susan Dowd, chief financial officer with the District.

“We have three minority vendors that we have done business with these past six months, we did add a new one, The Flooring Connection, the other two, Crossroads Environmental and Lorrick Office Products, we have already been doing business with,” Dowd said during Monday’s Board meeting.

During the six month period, the District made 29 purchases with the three mentioned businesses. The District spent $16,026.96 with Crossroads Environmental, $48,292.42 with The Flooring Connection and $103,380.34 with Lorrick Office Products.

The percentage of minority business purchases made up two percent of the total expenditures, the District’s goal is 10%.

“We did increase it, so that is a positive thing. There are very few (businesses) we have to choose from that register with the Minority Business Enterprise,” Dowd said.

In other business, the Board recognized two students and a coach from Newberry High School.

Amir Abrams was honored for being selected to play in the 2017 North/South Football game, played on Dec. 9, 2017. Abrams was also one of five finalists for the South Carolina “Mr. Football.”

“Amir has had an unbelievable career at Newberry High School. Amir finished his career with over 6,000 yards and 100 touchdowns. He was All Region for two years, 2016 and 2017,” said Dr. Carson Ware, director of Accountability, Assessment, and Professional Development.

Abrams recently committed to play football at Newberry College.

Alec Blackmon was recognized for being selected to participate in the North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl.

“Alec Blackmon was selected to participate in the 81st North Carolina/South Carolina Shrine Bowl to be held at Wofford College on December 16, 2017. Alec was selected by the coaching staff of the S.C. Shrine Bowl team and has been chosen to play the position of offensive lineman,” Ware said. “Alec is a two year All-Region player, 2016 and 2017. He also had a 90% blocking grade this year with 63 knockdown blocks.”

Blackmon recently committed to play football at Newberry College.

Their coach, Phil Strickland, was also recognized during Monday’s meeting. Strickland was recognized for being inducted into the S.C. Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“This honor is voted on by a panel from the S.C. Football Coaches Association. Coach Strickland has won 321 games and five State Championships in his career. He was selected as the head coach for the 2007 North/South football game. Just last year he was selected and coached the Shrine Bowl team from South Carolina,” Ware said.

Other business

• The following make up days were announced due to school being cancelled for inclement weather, Feb. 19, March 30 and May 28. The afternoon Parent Teacher Conferences that were supposed to be held last week, have been rescheduled for Feb. 1.

• The School District Recruitment Fair will be Feb. 3 from 9-11 a.m. at Mid-Carolina High School.

• The Board passed the first reading of new board policies and revisions to current polices for section J, which involve students.

• The following board members were recognized for their continued service to public education: Ike Bledsoe (10 years), Jody Hamm (15 years), Lee Attaway (20 years).

• The Board held the election of Board Officers. Jody Hamm was re-elected board chair, Lee Attaway was re-elected vice chair and Clyde Hill was re-elected secretary. Lucy Meetze was re-appointed legislative liaison and Clyde Hill was reappointed claims liaison.

