Subject wanted for robbing pizza delivery man

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department needs your help locating an individual they say robbed a pizza delivery man.

According to the police report, officers responded to the business location on Jan. 13. The victim said he had been robbed at about 7:30 p.m. on Glenn Street after delivering the pizza.

In the report, the victim said the subject stuck a gun in his side, and asked for all of his money and cell phone. After taking the cash and cell phone, the subject ran away on foot toward Dixie Drive.

The report describes the subject as a black male wearing a black hoodie.

“We are asking anyone who can help us identify the subject in this case, please contact us at the police department,” said Chief Roy McClurkin.

If you have any information you can contact the police department at 803-321-1010.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Police-patch.jpg

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.