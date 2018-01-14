Posted on by

City Council recognitions


Niele Andrews (left) was recognized for her 20 years of service with the Police Department. She is pictured with Chief Roy McClurkin.


Brad Rikard (left) was recognized for his 15 years of service with the Utility Department. He is pictured with Utility Director Tim Baker.


Colin Shealy was recognized for five years of service with the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. He is pictured with Scott Sawyer, Parks, Recreation and Tourism director.


Michael Kennedy (left) was recognized for 20 years of service with the Police Department. He is pictured with Chief Roy McClurkin.


