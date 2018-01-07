Jail Log Dec. 25-31

NEWBERRY — The following is the jail log from the Newberry County Detention Center from Dec. 25-Dec. 31.

• Jacob James Elmore, 39, driving under the influence, failure to maintain proof of insurance, Dec. 28.

• Amy Renee Durant, 46, drunkenness, Dec. 26

• Rey David Recinos Vazquez, 26, driving without a license, Dec. 28.

• Rondreas Devonte Truesdale, 24, carrying pistol unlawfully prohibited, open container (alcohol), Dec. 28.

• Anthony Lee Byrd Jr., 24, driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, Dec. 28.

• Terrence L Wicker Sr., 33, domestic violence, Dec. 30.

• Freddie Gladney III, 24, possession of marijuana, Dec. 31.

• Tinquel Antwaun Davis, 20, unlawful carrying of pistol, resisting arrest, Dec. 31.

• Shyquan Deques Griffin, 22, possession of marijuana, Dec. 31.

• David Earl Wicker Sr., 60, petit larceny, altering, tampering bypassing utility, Dec. 27.

• Loraine H Bowers, 65, Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury, resisting arrest, Dec. 30.

• Arthur Jessie James, 38, public intoxication, trespassing, Dec. 27.

• Kendrick Tremain Blackwell, 26, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, possession of other substance, possession of controlled substance and possession marijuana, Dec. 27.

• Charles Williams III, 35, possession of cocaine, Dec. 27.

• Van Stark Jr., 31, open container of beer or wine, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, Dec. 28.

• Khali Daquan Varkeim Houseal, 23, failure to pay child support.

• Alvin William Tucker, 49, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Naquinn Rafeal Caldwell, 38, driving without a license, possession of marijuana.

• Michael Lee Seals, 48, failure to stop for blue lights, open container of beer or wine, driving under the influence, assault and battery, threatening life, person or family, Dec. 29.

• Rashod Demond Williams, 29, malicious injury to animals, personal property, Dec. 31.

• Brandy Nicole Wise, 37, disorderly conduct, Dec.31.

• Aveius Natielle Darby, 29, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of pistol, possession of marijuana, Dec. 28.