Exclusive scholarship for Newberry County seniors

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Earlier this year Henry Livingston III, chairman of Newberry County Council, was named president of the South Carolina Association of Counties (SCAC). In honor of this, SCAC is offering a $2,500 scholarship to a student in Newberry County.

Annually SCAC awards the Presidential Scholarship to a graduating high school senior who is a resident of the same county as the current SCAC president.

“With me being president, it gives me the privilege of having a scholarship to offer to one of our students. When any president comes on, their county does get the benefit of a scholarship,” Livingston said. “I will have an opportunity to select one student for a $2,500 scholarship, of course that is close to my heart since it’s educational for my kids.”

Applicants for the SCAC Presidential Scholarship must be planning to attend a South Carolina college/university or two-year technical college in the fall. All applicants must complete an application form and write an essay on their aspirations and goals. Two letters of recommendation are also required. Scholarship notices and application forms have been sent to all Newberry County high schools, and students may apply online via http://www.sccounties.org/scac-scholarships. The recipient will be selected by an SCAC Scholarship Selection Committee in April.

“Guidance councelors at Mid-Carolina, Newberry, Whitmire and the Career Center all should have a packet on that, if they do not I will get SCAC to send one out,” Livingston said.

SCAC scholarship applications may be submitted online or sent via U.S. Mail. Please send mail to: SCAC Scholarship Programs, P.O. Box 8207, Columbia, SC 29202-8207. Applications must be submitted or postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2018.

“I would love for a lot of students to apply. As a parent with kids in college, it is a big help. This will be a significant advantage for the kid, unfortunately it’s only one. I wish there were more,” Livingston said.

Earlier this year Henry Livingston III was named president of the South Carolina Association of Counties. In honor of this, a Newberry County senior will receive a $2,500 scholarship. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2017-18_SCACPresidentHHLivingstonIII-1.jpg Earlier this year Henry Livingston III was named president of the South Carolina Association of Counties. In honor of this, a Newberry County senior will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.