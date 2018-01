WOODRUFF — Whitmire JV boys lost to Blacksburg High JV in the Woodruff High School Classic Basketball Tournament by the score of 60-14.

Whitmire scoring Casey Stevens seven points, Jaquan White and Chandler Crumley both scored three points apiece and Hunter Alexander scored one of his own.

Whitmire JV will travel back to Woodruff High School Friday for a 3:30 p.m. tip off in Round 2 of the tournament