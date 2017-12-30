AVeryBerryChristmas photo contest winner

The #AVeryBerryChristmas photo contest has now ended- after reviewing all 62 submissions a winner has been selected. Mary Alex Kopp said, “We were looking for a photo that truly ‘captured the magic of Christmas’ in downtown Newberry, and Julia Catherine Hamilton-Cotney’s photo submission of the little girl at the ornament sculpture holds that quality- seeing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child.”

The #AVeryBerryChristmas photo contest has now ended- after reviewing all 62 submissions a winner has been selected. Mary Alex Kopp said, “We were looking for a photo that truly ‘captured the magic of Christmas’ in downtown Newberry, and Julia Catherine Hamilton-Cotney’s photo submission of the little girl at the ornament sculpture holds that quality- seeing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child.” http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Julia-Catherine-Hamilton-Cotney.jpg The #AVeryBerryChristmas photo contest has now ended- after reviewing all 62 submissions a winner has been selected. Mary Alex Kopp said, “We were looking for a photo that truly ‘captured the magic of Christmas’ in downtown Newberry, and Julia Catherine Hamilton-Cotney’s photo submission of the little girl at the ornament sculpture holds that quality- seeing the magic of Christmas through the eyes of a child.” Courtesy photo