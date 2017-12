NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sanders Street Tuesday night, just before 9 p.m. Crews located the fire in the attic of the home and were able to contain the fire above one room.

American Red Cross was notified to assist the occupants.

