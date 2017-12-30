Newberry County Farm Bureau receives Young Farmer Activity Award

MYRTLE BEACH — Jimmie Lee Shaw, Newberry County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County from SCFB State Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Committee Chair Davis Peeler during the organization’s 74th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.

Newberry County Farm Bureau was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers programs in the state during 2017.

