Newberry County Farm Bureau receives Women’s Award

MYRTLE BEACH — Rita Cromer, Newberry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County from SCFB State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price during the organization’s 74th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.

Newberry County was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2017.

Rita Cromer, Newberry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County from SCFB State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price during the organization’s 74th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_17.Newberry.W.jpg Rita Cromer, Newberry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Newberry County from SCFB State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price during the organization’s 74th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. Courtesy photo