Troop 2727 gives back

NEWBERRY — Members of Girl Scout Troop 2727 got together for their holiday meeting to assemble hygiene kits for those less fortunate. The kits were donated to the Department of Social Services. Afterwards, the girls celebrated by decorating gingerbread girl scouts, visiting the Newberry Opera House to see the entries in the Gingerbread House competition and got hot dogs and ice cream at The Corner Scoop.

Members of Girl Scout Troop 2727 recently got together and made hygiene kits for those less fortunate. Pictured; Addison James, Harper Piersol, Hannah Horton, Samantha West, Hannah Chapman, Lawson Bannister, Paisley West (all Daisy Scouts). Back Row: Braylen Long, Olivia Piersol, Anna Grace Evans, Grace Mayer (Mary Grace Bryant not pictured) (all Brownie Scouts).

The troop made gingerbread girl scouts during their holiday meeting.