MCMS November Students of the Month

Mid-Carolina Middle School has been focusing on the 7 Mindsets: Live to Give. The students listed below have shown the “Live to Give” mindset in November. Dynasty- Hayden Lake and Autumn Gallman. ROAR- Katy Mae Crooks and Jose Armando De La Cruz Castro. Rockets- Gaia Eggleston and Deonta McClurkin. STARS- Nolan Palmore and Leila Kate Quattlebaum. SPLIT- Taylor Williams and David Rodgers. LAHD- Carli Eggleston and Lee Fulmer. LOAF- JaTavia Graham and William Henderson. Related Arts- Ava Boland, JanCarlo Cardenas-Farias, Trip Hamby, Michelle Ayala-Perez, Braxton Kinard and Juniya Bookman. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_November-Students-of-the-Month.jpg Mid-Carolina Middle School has been focusing on the 7 Mindsets: Live to Give. The students listed below have shown the “Live to Give” mindset in November. Dynasty- Hayden Lake and Autumn Gallman. ROAR- Katy Mae Crooks and Jose Armando De La Cruz Castro. Rockets- Gaia Eggleston and Deonta McClurkin. STARS- Nolan Palmore and Leila Kate Quattlebaum. SPLIT- Taylor Williams and David Rodgers. LAHD- Carli Eggleston and Lee Fulmer. LOAF- JaTavia Graham and William Henderson. Related Arts- Ava Boland, JanCarlo Cardenas-Farias, Trip Hamby, Michelle Ayala-Perez, Braxton Kinard and Juniya Bookman. Courtesy photo