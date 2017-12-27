PGE holds Literacy Night

POMARIA — On Nov. 30 students and families participated in reading and writing activities to promote literacy at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary. The theme this year was Reading and Writing Under the Stars.

Many stations were held outside, but some were held inside with the room illuminated with a star light ceiling and lanterns. Families participated in the following activities:

• Reading Under the Stars: At this station families read a book using a lantern, flashlight or the moonlight. Families were in the intimate setting of hay bales and the night sky.

• Graffiti Wall: At this station students could write or draw about their favorite book. Students read about different books on the sidewalk as they walked laps around the loop.

• Face Painting: Students chose a fall design to have painted on their faces. They also received a tattoo to remind them to be readers.

• Fishing for A Good Book: Here students fished for a book that they could take home and read for their monthly reading logs.

• Writing Under the Stars: Students could write letters to friends, teachers, parents and some even wrote to Santa. Parents could also write a letter to their child to be mailed through the school wide mailing system, PGE Tiger Mail.

• Writing Walk Under the Stars: At this station students could win certain prizes that can help them during Writing Workshop. They played to win items such as unique erasers, pens, pencil grips and mini notepads.

• Family Photo Booth and Selfie Station: Families not only had the opportunity to read and write under the stars, they could also take a picture with a local star, C.J. Edwards, pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. Edwards took the opportunity to snap pictures with families and to write a letter to the students of PGE reminding them to set positive visions for themselves. He also encouraged them to read daily with the statement “readers are leaders.”

Chicago Cubs pitcher, C.J. Edwards, poses for a picture with the PGE mascot. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PGE4.jpg Chicago Cubs pitcher, C.J. Edwards, poses for a picture with the PGE mascot. Courtesy photo Students were able to see drawings of books on the sidewalk as they walked around the loop. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PGE1.jpg Students were able to see drawings of books on the sidewalk as they walked around the loop. Courtesy photo Families sat outside to read with a flashlight, lantern or the moon. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PGE3.jpg Families sat outside to read with a flashlight, lantern or the moon. Courtesy photo