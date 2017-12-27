PGE holds Literacy Night

POMARIA — On Nov. 30 students and families participated in reading and writing activities to promote literacy at Pomaria-Garmany Elementary. The theme this year was Reading and Writing Under the Stars.
Many stations were held outside, but some were held inside with the room illuminated with a star light ceiling and lanterns. Families participated in the following activities:
• Reading Under the Stars: At this station families read a book using a lantern, flashlight or the moonlight. Families were in the intimate setting of hay bales and the night sky.
• Graffiti Wall: At this station students could write or draw about their favorite book. Students read about different books on the sidewalk as they walked laps around the loop.
• Face Painting: Students chose a fall design to have painted on their faces. They also received a tattoo to remind them to be readers.
• Fishing for A Good Book: Here students fished for a book that they could take home and read for their monthly reading logs.
• Writing Under the Stars: Students could write letters to friends, teachers, parents and some even wrote to Santa. Parents could also write a letter to their child to be mailed through the school wide mailing system, PGE Tiger Mail.
• Writing Walk Under the Stars: At this station students could win certain prizes that can help them during Writing Workshop. They played to win items such as unique erasers, pens, pencil grips and mini notepads.
• Family Photo Booth and Selfie Station: Families not only had the opportunity to read and write under the stars, they could also take a picture with a local star, C.J. Edwards, pitcher for the Chicago Cubs. Edwards took the opportunity to snap pictures with families and to write a letter to the students of PGE reminding them to set positive visions for themselves. He also encouraged them to read daily with the statement “readers are leaders.”