RES Students of the Month

The following students have been named Reuben Elementary’s November Students of the Month: Sami Kaur, Rajon Jacobs, Jayden Mora, Levi Bennett (Not Pictured), Kelsey Spicer, Dawson Williams, Tavin Seegers, Derrikus Oliver, Alayah Ceja, Diego Hermengildo, Aliyah Bright, Dylan Bright and Carlee Tummons.

