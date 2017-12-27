Medal of Valor awarded

Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service.

Patrolman Daniel Coulombe with Chief Roy McClurkin.

Corey Hallman with Chief Roy McClurkin.

On Dec. 19, Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service to the community during the shooting incident that occurred on Drayton Street on May 31, 2017. “These type incidents that these brave officers encounter highlight the threats that our men and women in uniform face each day. I want to thank them for their service to the department and community,” said Chief Roy McClurkin.