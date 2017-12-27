Posted on by

Medal of Valor awarded


Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Patrolman Daniel Coulombe with Chief Roy McClurkin.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Corey Hallman with Chief Roy McClurkin.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

On Dec. 19, Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service to the community during the shooting incident that occurred on Drayton Street on May 31, 2017. “These type incidents that these brave officers encounter highlight the threats that our men and women in uniform face each day. I want to thank them for their service to the department and community,” said Chief Roy McClurkin.


Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Patrolman Daniel Coulombe with Chief Roy McClurkin. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

Corey Hallman with Chief Roy McClurkin. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

On Dec. 19, Patrolman Corey Hallman and Patrolman Daniel Coulombe were both honored with Medals of Valor for their bravery and service to the community during the shooting incident that occurred on Drayton Street on May 31, 2017. "These type incidents that these brave officers encounter highlight the threats that our men and women in uniform face each day. I want to thank them for their service to the department and community," said Chief Roy McClurkin. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

