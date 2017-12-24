Lady Wolverines beat SCSDB 59-14

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines hosted the Lady Hornets of SCSDB Wednesday night in a region game and were able to improve their region record to 3-0 on the season.

“The Lady Wolverines came out quickly with good passing and defense that led to transition baskets. The girls played really well on the defensive side of the ball and it led to some easy buckets in the first quarter that allowed us to get out on top. The girls also passed the ball better tonight and found the open player on offense and allowed us to get a lot of high percentage shots in the paint,” said Head Coach Chaz Adams.

The leading scorers for the Lady Wolverines were Raegan Kendrick, Alexus Sanders and Kaylynn Roche. All three girls scored eight points. They were followed by Michelle Ruff, Taylor Peay and Chelsea Goggins with six, Samantha Strubeck five, Deja Livingston and Harleigh McLaren four, and Jazmine Curenton and Jordyn Brooks two.

The Lady Wolverines had 22 rebounds on the evening, 18 assists, 24 steals and six blocks as a team.