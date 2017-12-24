Giving children a happy Christmas

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Operation Santa Claus is in full swing at the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and children from all over the county have been coming to pick up toys that were donated by members of the community.

“Monday we had probably about 60 kids, maybe a little bit over with add-ons. Monday was a great day. Tuesday we probably had about the same number, had some add-ons too,” said Deputy Sherri Scott. “We have been giving out usually three little toys and one big toy. If a family seems more in need we will let them get a little more than that.”

Donations this year have been beyond what Sheriff Lee Foster expected. This year they lost donations from the Community Choir, which no longer holds a Christmas Concert. This was a big contributor to Operation Santa Claus. However, Foster said the community made up for it.

“People picked up the pace, had a lot of individuals coming in, individuals bringing one gift at a time, or bags of gifts. A lot of people gave gift cards for the older kids. We had four come in Tuesday that were all beyond the ages of toys, but kids who wanted Christmas. We gave them gift cards so they could go to Walmart and buy whatever they wanted,” Foster said.

A unique donation received were pillows with homemade pillowcases from Cross Point Church. Each pillowcase has the saying “Let your Light Shine” sewn on.

“It is a great thing because so many of these children do not have pillows, a lot of them don’t have beds. We gave a Playschool fire truck bed to one family Tuesday,” Foster said.

The children who have arrived to the Santa Shop have been both appreciative and excited. Foster shared a few stories of the families that came to pick up toys.

“We helped a lady with Christmas for her kids. We vet our lists very well to insure there is a need, there was really a need here. The kids were so appreciative and excited. We were able to give them a bike. The woman, who was hearing impaired, came up to me and asked could she hug me and profusely thanked me. She then did the same for each and all that helped in the Santa Shop,” Foster said on his Facebook page. “She left and came back a short while later with tears streaming down her face and wanted to make sure we knew how much this had meant to her. She then said, ‘I wish I had a gift for you.’”

Foster told the individual that there was no gift better than the one she gave him.

That same day, there was a little boy that came in and went through all of the presents and asked Foster if he could give a stuffed animal for his grandmother, to which Foster said yes.

“He gave it to his grandmama and she got all teary eyed. I told him he could get him another gift, and all he wanted was a cash register,” Foster said. “I decided to give him something extra because he did something for his grandmama.”

Volunteers escorted children around the Santa Shop, helping them gather toys. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0820.jpg Volunteers escorted children around the Santa Shop, helping them gather toys. Sheriff Lee Foster and Deputy Sherri Scott watch as a little girl plays with one of the toys in the Santa Shop. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0806.jpg Sheriff Lee Foster and Deputy Sherri Scott watch as a little girl plays with one of the toys in the Santa Shop.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.