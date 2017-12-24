Time to get a REAL ID

NEWBERRY — South Carolina residents will soon need to change their driver’s license or identification card if they wish to pass airport security, enter secure federal buildings or visit military installations. The ID will need to be a REAL ID license or ID.

According to scdmvonline.com, if you are interested in changing your current ID to a REAL ID license, bring all of the following documents to a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles branch: proof of identity (birth certificate or valid U.S. Passport), proof of social security number (social security card), two proofs of current, physical S.C. address (current, unexpired S.C. license, a no more than 90 day old utility bill with the same name and address) and proof of all legal name changes.

Original or certified copies of all documents are required. SCDMV is not accepting copies or scanned versions. If you bring all of the required documents now, and have a regular (Class D,E, F, G M or any combination of those) license, most people may be eligible to get a REAL ID license online in the future.

By doing this, you will put yourself in a better position to be able to order your REAL ID driver’s license from home when the cards are available next year.

In order to do so, the following must be true:

• All required documents are on file with the SCDMV

• You have a regular (Class D, E, F, G, M or any combination of those) license

• You can pay with a valid card

• You are a U.S. Citizen

• Your social security number and the name associated with it match

• Your license is not expired

• You did not renew your license by mail the last time you renewed

• Your driving privileges are not suspended

• You are not a convicted violent offender

• You have not had five points or more against your driving record in the past two years

• You do not have a Conditional or Special Restricted license

The cost of a REAL ID is $25, meaning there is no change in cost to what a license is now.

On Oct. 1, 2020 you must have a REAL ID license, ID, or another type of federally approved identification, such as a valid U.S. Passport, to board a commercial flight, visit a federal building or visit a military base.

