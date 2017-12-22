MM Technics donates to coat drive

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Thanks to a $2,000 donation from MM Technics, the Newberry County Recreation Department’s 11th Annual Winter Coat Drive was able to supply all the requests for coats they received this year.

In partnership with the Newberry County YMCA and the Newberry County School Supply Drive, the Coat Drive collects jackets for children in need. For the seventh year the coat drive is being held in memory of Donnie Layton who, along with Gerdi Lake, director of Newberry County Recreation, and Jerry Coffey, started the drive 11 years ago.

A couple of weeks ago the coat drive was short of their goal by 50 coats. However, Lake said at the time they were only short 50, but they received another request bringing the total request for coats to 125.

“We are very grateful that MM Technics stepped in to help provide all the brand new coats that we are going to provide to all the Newberry County school aged children. Requests were made from their guidance counselors,” Lake said. “Because of the donation of MM Technics, we are going to be able to supply all 125.”

Along with the 125 new coats that will be purchased through monetary donations, about 50 gently used coats were donated through drop off locations around the county.

“We distribute them all over Newberry County, I’ll call DSS, Sister Care, Living Hope, wherever they have a need. One year we had about 300 coats come in, and I took them, after we distributed here in Newberry County, we took them down to Oliver Gospel Mission, the men’s coats and the women’s coats to the Hannah House.”

Country Clean Laundry and Dry also pitched in and laundered all of the donated gently used coats. So everyone receiving a coat would receive a clean coat.

Robert Livingston, YMCA Board chair, said that it means a lot to the YMCA to have Gerdi Lake not only doing this project, but all she does throughout the year for the Newberry County.

“Gerdi has done this for 11 years, partnered with the YMCA for years. It is just the time of the season, as you know the last few weeks we have had temperatures below freezing and there are kids out there with a need,” he said. “Means a lot to us to have Gerdi Lake do everything she does, this is just one of the things she does.”

Christian Voss, general manager of MM Technics, presents a $2,000 check to Gerdi Lake (Newberry County Recreation director), Johnathan Bass (YMCA director) and Robert Livingston (YMCA Board chair) for the 11th Annual Winter Coat Drive. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0385.jpg Christian Voss, general manager of MM Technics, presents a $2,000 check to Gerdi Lake (Newberry County Recreation director), Johnathan Bass (YMCA director) and Robert Livingston (YMCA Board chair) for the 11th Annual Winter Coat Drive. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

