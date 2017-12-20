Posted on by

Newberry Academy holds Holiday Market and Craft Show


NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy hosted the third annual Holiday Market and Craft Show on Nov. 18, welcoming almost 70 vendors and over 500 attendees from all over the Midlands.

The Holiday Market and Craft Show has become the Academy’s largest community-wide event and provides an opportunity to showcase local artists, crafters and businesses.

Along with consultant-based businesses, the show highlighted a variety of handmade, original crafts and artwork created by individuals throughout the Newberry community, including home décor, pet collars and accessories, bath and body products, clothing, children’s hair bows and accessories, jewelry, food gifts and more.

“We were thrilled with the response we received for this year’s event,” said Karen Fitzgerald, director of development at Newberry Academy. “Our phones have been ringing since June with vendors waiting to sign up and guests wanting to save the date to attend. There are so many amazing businesses and talented individuals in our community, and we love being able to have an event like this to showcase all the great things that are right on our doorsteps. The Holiday Market is truly about promoting the idea of shopping local, and Newberry Academy is proud to host such a special event.”

