Norman visits Newberry Academy

NEWBERRY — Students at Newberry Academy received a visit on Nov. 27 from Congressman Ralph Norman, who represents South Carolina’s Fifth District.

Norman spoke to the students, who ranged from eighth to 12th grade, about the importance of taking the time to discover their skills and interests now, and using them to their fullest potential to succeed in their future educational and occupational pursuits. He shared how inspiring it is to see young people interested and eager to be involved in public service and encouraged all of them to continue to stay informed and involved in both their community and nation.

Following his presentation, students had the opportunity to ask Norman questions about his experiences in politics and his stances on a variety of different issues.

Congressman Ralph Norman and the officers of Newberry Academy’s Student Government: senior Jimmy Franklin, senior Hunter Taylor, senior Matthew Cole and junior Luke Allen. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Norman-Visit-5.jpg Congressman Ralph Norman and the officers of Newberry Academy’s Student Government: senior Jimmy Franklin, senior Hunter Taylor, senior Matthew Cole and junior Luke Allen. Courtesy photos Congressman Ralph Norman speaks with Newberry Academy student Reueben Sutton about issues in the news today. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Norman-Visit-3.jpg Congressman Ralph Norman speaks with Newberry Academy student Reueben Sutton about issues in the news today. Courtesy photos Congressman Ralph Norman took time to visit with members of Newberry Academy’s Beta Club. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Norman-Visit-4.jpg Congressman Ralph Norman took time to visit with members of Newberry Academy’s Beta Club. Courtesy photos