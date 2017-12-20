Coroner Office updates with Laura Kneece

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A little over a year ago Laura Kneece was elected to serve as the Newberry County coroner. Since then there have been a few updates/changes at the Coroner’s Office.

“We had some really exciting things happen in the last year. The Sheriff’s Office was gracious enough to donate a dog to our office, Lizzie, we are going to train her in doing what we call cadaver work, for persons who passed away and we are not able to locate,” Kneece said. “Hopefully, she (Lizzie) will show interest in helping us find them, for their loved ones.”

Kneece added that Lizzie is being paid for privately, and not with tax payer dollars.

The Coroner’s Office is also wrapping up the final stages of a policy and procedures manual. There has not been one implemented thus far. Kneece feels it is important for the Coroner’s Office to have rules and regulations to follow within the office.

“We are becoming compliant with the S.C. Evidence Preservation Act. Basically we are required, by law, to keep all biological or DNA evidence that goes along with a list of criminal charges. Especially for us, mostly homicide cases, any felony DUI cases, any cases that would go into the penal system where someone was convicted of those cases,” Kneece said. “We have to keep those basically forever, whether the case was adjudicated or the person goes to jail and serves their time.”

The Coroner’s Office has purchased a refrigerator and freezer and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has told them what needs to be frozen, and what needs to be refrigerated.

“We will use a color system for those. We will be working on that here in the next several months,” she said.

To date, the Coroner’s Office is up to about 300 cases this year. The majority of these cases have been natural causes.

“We’ve had three homicides this year, we have had a couple of child fatality cases, one was a motor vehicle accident where the child was not restrained at all in a child safety seat,” Kneece said.

Because of this, Kneece said they are working to educate and promote safety restraints in vehicles for children. Kneece also said that this year there were three child fatalities in a six week period due to co-sleeping.

“This is where a parent or adult sleeps with an infant or a child. With the help of the Coroner’s Association, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office, we have requested legislation be introduced, during the upcoming term, mandating hospitals show a safe sleeping video that is available and do education with these new parents about proper sleeping methods,” she said.

Kneece added that with the colder months, it is very important to stress that parents should not co-sleep.

“I know there is a practice out there that is bonding with the child, bonding with a child is skin to skin contact. However, it does not have to be while you sleep,” she said.

Other information

• Kneece said that thus far they have not seen an increase in accidental deaths related to the opioid epidemic. However, she feels that it is coming, adding that Newberry County has been lucky enough to not really be involved in that.

• With the holiday season, Kneece requests that everyone have a designated driver and do not drink and drive. She also recommends Uber or a local taxi company.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

