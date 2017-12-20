Posted on by

NBO donates toys


For the past few weeks The Newberry Observer has been collecting toys for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa Claus. Thanks to donations from staff and community members The Observer was able to donate a variety of toys to the Sheriff’s Office.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

For the past few weeks The Newberry Observer has been collecting toys for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa Claus. Thanks to donations from staff and community members The Observer was able to donate a variety of toys to the Sheriff’s Office.

For the past few weeks The Newberry Observer has been collecting toys for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa Claus. Thanks to donations from staff and community members The Observer was able to donate a variety of toys to the Sheriff’s Office.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0566.jpgFor the past few weeks The Newberry Observer has been collecting toys for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa Claus. Thanks to donations from staff and community members The Observer was able to donate a variety of toys to the Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:58 am |    

Celebrating 10 years

Celebrating 10 years
10:31 am |    

16” main line break over weekend

16” main line break over weekend
10:31 am |    

Dollhouse raffle raises $2,000

Dollhouse raffle raises $2,000
comments powered by Disqus