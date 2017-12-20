NBO donates toys

For the past few weeks The Newberry Observer has been collecting toys for the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Santa Claus. Thanks to donations from staff and community members The Observer was able to donate a variety of toys to the Sheriff’s Office.

