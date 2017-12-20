Posted on by

Animal shelter holds Adopt-a-thon


Chuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin.


Courtesy photo

Buck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C.


Courtesy photo

A Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria.


Courtesy photo

A Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer.


Courtesy photo

Chicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George


Courtesy photo

Chuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin.

Buck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C.

A Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria.

A Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer.

Chicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George

Chuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChuckChapin120917.jpgChuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin. Courtesy photo

Buck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_RedBoneCoonHound120917.jpgBuck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C. Courtesy photo

A Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_LabPup120917.jpgA Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria. Courtesy photo

A Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_FlamePointSiamese120917.jpgA Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer. Courtesy photo

Chicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_ChicoMichelleLong.jpgChicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:58 am |    

Celebrating 10 years

Celebrating 10 years
10:31 am |    

16” main line break over weekend

16” main line break over weekend
10:31 am |    

Dollhouse raffle raises $2,000

Dollhouse raffle raises $2,000
comments powered by Disqus