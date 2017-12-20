Animal shelter holds Adopt-a-thon

Chuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin.
Buck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C.
A Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria.
A Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer.
Chicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George
Chuck, a beagle mix, was adopted by Martini family of Chapin.
Buck, a Redbone Coon Hound, was adopted by Christian Wars, Whitsett, N.C.
A Brindle Lab mix pup was adopted by Alyssa Williams, Pomaria.
A Flame Point Siamese Kitty was adopted by Kaitlyn, Shelter volunteer.
Chicoa, brown Chihuahua, was adopted by Michelle Long of St. George