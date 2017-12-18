Cheerleaders perform in pre-game show

PROSPERITY — During camp in June, the Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders were awarded three Gold Superior and two Blue Superior Ribbons. Two girls were selected as All-American Cheerleader and the team received Camp Champions for Game Day as well as Overall Camp Champions. By receiving this honor, the girls were invited to perform in the pre-game show at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

Throughout the summer the team works diligently to raise money to attend competitions and special performances. They hosted several Sonic and Pelican Nights to offset the cost of cheerleading. The team received numerous donations from the community.

“Without the support of our Newberry County community, we would not be able to do the things that we do”,” said Coach Stacy Folk.

In August, the girls geared up to learn their competition routine. The team participated in four area competitions and were awarded first place in all four.

• Battle at the Bluff – First Place

• Lake Murray Invitational – First Place

• Silver Fox Invitational – First Place

• Debbie Rodgers Cheer Classic – First Place

On Sept. 16 the team participated in the University of South Carolina’s Spirit Day. There were over 500 participants from across the southeast there to perform the half-time show.

The cheerleaders wrapped up their performing season on Dec. 2 by performing during the pre-game show at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C.

The Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders are coached by Stacy and Jessica Folk.

“One of our main goals in our competitive team is to teach them the value of respect and leadership to help them grow as individuals outside of cheerleading. We also hope to teach that through commitment and dedication the girls can do anything they set their mind to,” Stacy said.

The MCMS Cheerleaders outside of the Bank of America Stadium. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_0212.jpg The MCMS Cheerleaders outside of the Bank of America Stadium. Courtesy photo The Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders with their trophies for the season. Bottom Row: Lexi Medlock, Adriane Morris, Emma Bundrick, Ava Boland, Alaina Stanley, Jill Anderson and Niyla Williams. Second Row – Brianna Patterson, Jaden Turner, Makayla Moore, Anna Merchant, Alana Shealy, Gracie Hobgood, Loralei Traylor and Kate Thrower. Back Row – Coach Stacy Folk, Kayden Beverly, Kylie Culbertson, Payton Mets, Dottie Jacobs, Brittany Moore, Sarah Hentz, Campbell Nolting, Emma Chapman, Caroline Nelson and Coach Jessica Folk http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_girls-with-trophy.jpg The Mid-Carolina Middle School Cheerleaders with their trophies for the season. Bottom Row: Lexi Medlock, Adriane Morris, Emma Bundrick, Ava Boland, Alaina Stanley, Jill Anderson and Niyla Williams. Second Row – Brianna Patterson, Jaden Turner, Makayla Moore, Anna Merchant, Alana Shealy, Gracie Hobgood, Loralei Traylor and Kate Thrower. Back Row – Coach Stacy Folk, Kayden Beverly, Kylie Culbertson, Payton Mets, Dottie Jacobs, Brittany Moore, Sarah Hentz, Campbell Nolting, Emma Chapman, Caroline Nelson and Coach Jessica Folk Courtesy photo The team was able to participate in the pre-game show at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_8291.jpg The team was able to participate in the pre-game show at the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C. Courtesy photo