Boil Water Advisory for City of Newberry

Update: Repairs to that line have now been completed. DHEC will be taking their first samples of the repaired line at approximately 4 p.m. If this sample is clean the boil advisory will be lifted in 24 hours of the clean test. Updates will be made available as we learn more.

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has issued a boil water advisory until further notice. According to City Manager Matt Dewitt there was a 16 inch main line water break near the Shakespeare Plant.

“Residents should vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified. Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes,” DeWitt said. “The repair process is underway and please be on the look out for more updates to follow.”