Ugly Sweater Contest Winners

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer’s Ugly Sweater Contest results are in, and Cy Wainwright and Lauren Cope are the winners. Wainwright is the winner of the adult competition and Cope is the winner of the child competition.

There were a total of 94 votes and Wainwright and Cope came out on top for their respective competitions. Winners can stop by The Newberry Observer today and pick up their prizes.

The winner for the adult contest was Cy Wainwright. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_827700.jpg The winner for the adult contest was Cy Wainwright. Courtesy photo The winner for the children contest was Lauren Cope. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_847755.jpg The winner for the children contest was Lauren Cope. Courtesy photo