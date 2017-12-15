Posted on by

Ugly Sweater Contest Winners

,

By Andrew Wigger - awigger@newberryobserver.com

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer’s Ugly Sweater Contest results are in, and Cy Wainwright and Lauren Cope are the winners. Wainwright is the winner of the adult competition and Cope is the winner of the child competition.

There were a total of 94 votes and Wainwright and Cope came out on top for their respective competitions. Winners can stop by The Newberry Observer today and pick up their prizes.

