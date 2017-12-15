Newberry County Detention Center Jail Log Dec. 4-10

• Ryan Michael Wicker, 34, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 6.

• John Mark Catlin, 49, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 8.

• Iriana Cabrera, 24, was charged with driving without a license on Dec. 9.

• Robert Steven Muller, 58, was charged with driving under the influence and open container on Dec. 10.

• Frenshaun Napeleon Williams, 25, was charged with possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana on Dec. 4.

• Tremayne Dewight Cunningham, 37, was charged with shoplifting, trespassing and resisting arrest on Dec. 4.

• John Leonard Mack, 69, was charged with driving under the influence and open container on Dec. 5.

• Mark Andrew Dimmick, 54, was charged with public intoxication, trespassing and shoplifting on Dec. 5.

• Robert Keith Kinard, 29, was charged with possession of other controlled substance on Dec. 6.

• Michael Darnell Gallman, 39, was charged with driving under suspension on Dec. 6.

• Steven Alexander Kinney, 18, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 5.

• Avery Tarvarus Hawkins, 38, was charged with open container on Dec. 5.

• Brandon Davis Jarnagin, 32, was charged with open container on Dec. 5.

• Melissa Shawnta Williams, 38, was charged with drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and driving without a license on Dec. 5.

• Jeffrey Benard Rutherford, 30, was charged with manufacture, distribution of cocaine, operating a motor vehicle without a license on Dec. 5.

• Raheem Abdul Reid, 41, was charged with financial transaction card fraud on Dec. 9.

• Lance Edward Delaney, 47, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to surrender driver’s license on Dec. 9.

• Alma Carina Guzman, 25, was charged with possession of other controlled substance on Dec. 10.

• Ronald Alan Davenport, 53, was charged with driving under the influence on Dec. 10.