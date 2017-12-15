Newberry connection to Reformation

NEWBERRY — This year marked the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther pinning the 95 Theses to a Wittenberg church on October 31, 1517. In celebration of this event, a variety of events were held at Newberry College and around town.

Along with these events, there was a display at Newberry College that showcased the art of the Reformation, as well as some pieces that connected Newberry to the Reformation.

“I got involved when I asked what type of material they had. I had some original material that was placed there in a bookcase, Denise (Reid) did a great job. I tried to emphasize a connection of the Reformation to Newberry. Another reformer during that time, and a friend of Luther’s, was Andreas Osiander,” said Chris Prince. “He is the fifth great grandfather of Christina Barbara Osiander Epting, the immigrant Epting wife and mother of all of the Newberry Eptings and Epting descendants.”

There were three generations of the Osianders who were all theologians and taught at the University of Tubingen. They were: Andreas (1498-1552), Lucas (1534-1604) and Andreas (1562-1617). Pictures of all three were on display. Also on display was a book by Lucas and a pamphlet by the grandson Andreas.

“Also in the display is a 1524 Luther pamphlet and two sermons preached at his 1546 funeral by Melanchthon and Bugenhagen. Also a copy of a letter from Luther to Andreas Osiander on the death of his daughter. There is a translation of it,” Prince said.

Denise Reid, with the Newberry County Historical Society, said that the authentic pieces that Prince contributed were phenomenal.

“They do tie Newberry to the Reformation as well,” she said.

Prince added that many Epting descendants that viewed the display noticed the connection, and passed the word to other Eptings to see the display.

Other display items included Reformation art, and music.

“The display was a spotlight of the art of the Reformation, and the music of the Reformation. Luther was a composer and hymn writer himself, with being able to simplify the gospel in repeatable ways, ways that whether you were out in the fields singing, or in church or wherever you were singing the gospel,” Reid said. “Making it accessible to the people.”

When it comes to the art, Reid said it was simplified art.

“Luther had an understanding of branding, before it’s time and marketing today. He realized with his writing that if he incorporated the decorative woodcuts that would be provided by people like Lucas Cranach and other artists, they were attracted to it the same way we create branding today. He really was well ahead of his time,” she said.

This bookcase contained pieces contributed by Chris Prince, including a 1524 Luther pamphlet and two sermons preached at his 1546 funeral by Melanchthon and Bugenhagen. Sarah Dougherty | For The Newberry Observer The Reformation display was put up to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation at Newberry College. Sarah Dougherty | For The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

