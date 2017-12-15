Newberry audit results

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry has received an unmodified, clean opinion on their 2017 financial audit.

Sheryl Medders of McKinley, Cooper and Company, LLP presented City Council with an overview of the fiscal year 2016-17 comprehensive annual financial report Tuesday night.

“The city has a good budgeting process,” Medders said.

In the previous fiscal year’s budget, total expenditures budgeted were $9,613,043, while actual amount used totaled $9,010,702, which Medders said showed the city was good at estimating their revenues and budgeting expenditures accordingly.

As far as governmental funds, Medders said the city shows good operating capabilities on a daily/monthly basis. The fund balance in the general fund for the audit totaled $7,420,040 for the year, while the city saw total expenditures at $9,010,000.

“What this shows is that the city has the capability of covering 10 months of expenditures,” Medders said. “You want to have over six months. That is a healthy city.”

In other business, resident Donna Shealy came to City Council with concerns of not being able to put a manufactured home on property she had recently purchased within city limits. Planning and Development Services Director Ward Braswell said that in 1995, City Council said the only manufactured homes in the city would be in a manufactured home park.

However, in 2000, council began seeing manufactured homes that were older than 1976 were getting dilapidated and were sitting and deteriorating as homeowners were no longer able to fix them up. In 2001, City Council altered the ordinance that if an existing manufactured home was on the property and had not had utilities cut off for more than six months, a new manufactured home could be placed onto the property.

Mayor Foster Senn asked city staff to look into avenues to assist Shealy in finding alternatives that may best address her concerns.

Special Recognitions

Along with the 2016-2017 financial audit, the city received a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the twenty-fourth year in a row. Senn said the certificate is presented annually by the Government Finance Officers Association to governments that have achieved the highest standards of perfection in their accounting procedures.

Finance Director Shannon Smith was present to receive the award and received congratulations from council.

“We appreciate you keeping this tradition going and please thank your staff for all the work they do,” Senn said.

The City of Newberry was once again the recipient of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s (SCDHEC) award for their Area Wide Optimization Program (AWOP). This marks the fifteenth time, since 2001, that the city has received the AWOP Award.

SCDHEC initiated the AWOP in 1997 in an effort to optimize the performance of existing surface water treatment facilities. The goal of the program is to optimize particle removal and disinfection at all filtration plants to maximize public health protection. Additionally, AWOP encourages the optimal operation of existing facilities rather than building new facilities.

City Manager Matt DeWitt said it was a very important award and that Water Plant Superintendent Angela Summer and her staff did a good job in making sure the city met all of DHEC’s standards.

“They do a good job to make sure our water is some of the best in the state and we can’t thank them enough for that,” he said.

DeWitt also announced Tuesday that the city was recently notified that they will be the recipient for a $10,000 Parks and Recreation Development Fund (PARD) planning grant. The funds will be used to develop a landscaping design plan for the Japanese Gardens.

“The Japanese gardens are a prize spot in the City of Newberry,” DeWitt said. “But it’s something city staff feels needs a little bit of investment to bring it back up to a proper standard. This will go a long way in helping ensure our future investments in the gardens are both culturally accurate and park setting appropriate.”

As plans come together, DeWitt said they would be presented to council.

Old business

Under old business, a second and final reading was held of an ordinance to amend the zoning map for 66 and 72 Nance Street and 83 Hartford Heights.

The property has been proposed for rezoning to R-8 Residential from GC – General Commercial. The lots have residential uses on three sides and timberland on another. Rezoning these parcels would allow the owners to continue and improve the property as a residential use.

A motion was made by Councilman Thomas Louis Boyd and seconded by Councilman David DuBose.

Second and final reading was passed on an ordinance to authorize the transfer of property partially located on the site of the Hal Kohn Library to Newberry County. Councilman Zebbie Goudelock made the motion, which was seconded by Councilman Edwin Wicker.

Newberry County will now own the entire parcel that the library sits on.

New business

Under new business, City Council approved a request from the Newberry Opera House Foundation for consumption of alcohol in Memorial Park on New Year’s Eve. As in years past, the foundation requested permission to allow consumption of alcohol on Boyce Street between McKibben and Nance Streets as well as in Memorial Park. Consumption of alcohol will be limited to a toast at midnight. The motion was made by Boyd, seconded by Wicker.

Also approved Tuesday was the reappointments of Robert Clark, Susan Smith and Jim Parks’ terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The terms were set to expire on January 1, 2018 and each desired to be considered for reappointment for another three-year term. Motion was made by Goudelock, seconded by Boyd.

