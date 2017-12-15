NCMH holds LoveLight Ceremony

NEWBERRY — Every year the Newberry County Memorial Hospital holds the LoveLight Tree Lighting Ceremony, which allows individuals to honor/remember someone, with their name going on the tree in the lobby.

“Ornaments on the tree, these are individuals who are being honored and or remembered by families and friends,” said Bruce Baldwin, Newberry County Memorial Hospital CEO.

Those who sponsored an individual also helped support the hospital. Money raised from the LoveLight tree goes to support the hospital’s annual projects.

“Thanks to all of you who supported Newberry Hospital with a gift of LoveLight, all gifts support Newberry Hospital,” Baldwin said.

During the ceremony, attendees were also treated to the singing of the Honors Chorus at Newberry Elementary. Baldwin said these are fourth and fifth graders who have been performing during the ceremony for the last few years. He commented that each year they have given a wonderful performance.

The Honors Chorus was led by April Sessions.

Bruce Baldwin, CEO of NCMH, presents the Honors Chorus. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1016.jpg Bruce Baldwin, CEO of NCMH, presents the Honors Chorus. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Honors Chorus from Newberry Elementary performing. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1025.jpg Honors Chorus from Newberry Elementary performing. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The LoveLight Tree in the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Lobby. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1027.jpg The LoveLight Tree in the Newberry County Memorial Hospital Lobby. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Each name on the tree honors or remembers an individual. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_1028.jpg Each name on the tree honors or remembers an individual. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

