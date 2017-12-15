Tuba Christmas performed

NEWBERRY — On Saturday Tuba Christmas was performed at the Alumni Music Center Recital Hall at Newberry College for its 17th consecutive year.

“The very first was at JezeBelle’s, that was Downtown on Caldwell Street. I remember the first time I talked to Deb and Tammy and said I’d like to do Tuba Christmas at the restaurant, and I think they thought I was out of my mind,” said Bill Long, who presented the first program in Newberry 17 years ago. “We put them (performers) on that little stage at JezeBelle’s and that was our very first Tuba Christmas. I think there were 15 tubas and baritone horns at that first one, that is what we are guessing. You are looking at almost 50 now.”

Tuba Christmas is an international event, started by tubist Harvey Phillips as a way to present tubas and euphoniums (baritone horns) in a beautiful and moving performance of Christmas music arranged specifically for these instruments. Since its very first performance in Rockefeller Center, 44 years ago, Tuba Christmas has grown and spread throughout the world. South Carolina has five gatherings, including Newberry.

“You are looking at, I would imagine, one of the biggest Tuba Christmas in South Carolina,” Long said. “The biggest Tuba Christmas supposedly was at Disney Land, 548 horns I think.”

John Fulmer is the site coordinator for the event and program manager. Long, emceed the event and and was the music director. His wife Janet was guest conductor. Performers included Newberry County residents, as well as Newberry College graduates and a 13 year old from Bluffton.

Long announced that next year’s Tuba Christmas will be on Dec. 10, 2018.

