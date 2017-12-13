District hears audit results

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District has received an unmodified opinion, the best opinion they could receive, on their 2017 financial audit.

Larry Finney, of Greene, Finney & Horton, issued the opinion to the Board during Monday’s School Board meeting. A highlight from the audit showed the District’s total fund balance increased by $1.6 million to $15.9 million.

“That is a good healthy fund balance,” Finney said.

Unassigned fund balance is $15.9 million, which is 31% of 2017 actual expenditures and 29% of 2018 budgeted expenditures. On the general fund revenue side, the fund increased by $2.3 million to $51.7 million. This increase is primarily because of state revenues increasing by $1.7 million, due to an increase in the base student cost.

On the expenditure side of the general fund, there was an increase of $1.6 million from the prior year, which made total expenditures $51.9 million. This year there was a $1.1 million increase in instruction, $800,000 dollar increase in support and a $300,000 dollar decrease in all other. This was $400,000 dollars lower than budget, primarily due to lower instruction and support expenditures.

“The District is in good financial condition as of June 30, 2017,” Finney said.

In other business, athletes from Mid-Carolina High School were recognized for their achievements in fall sports.

The girl’s tennis team was recognized for being the Region AAA champions, AAA Upper-State champions and the AAA State runner up.

“They played for the AAA State Championship on Saturday, November 4, at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center. The young ladies finished as AAA State runner ups with a loss to Bishop England,” said Pam Arrington, executive director of Human Resources.

Elise Mills was also recognized for tennis. She was named AAA State Single’s Girl’s Tennis champion.

“Congratulations to Elise Mills. Elise won the South Carolina AAA State Single’s Girls Tennis Tournament. Elise qualified and played in the SCHSL State Singles’ Tournament on November 6 and 7. She defeated all other competitors and secured her place as the AAA Girls Tennis State champion. This is a huge accomplishment and we are very proud of Elise,” Arrington said. “Elise Mills State Championship Resume: 2014-Class AA State runner-up (eighth grade year), 2015 Class AA State champion (ninth grade year), 2016 Class AAA State Champion (10th grade year), 2017 Class AAA State Champion (11th grade year).”

Riley Frazier was also recognized for being named North/South All Star in girls tennis.

Also from Mid-Carolina, Ben Hawkins was recognized for getting second place in the 200 Freestyle and first place in the 100 Breaststroke, being named the 2017 SCHSL State champion.

“Mid-Carolina Swim Team had a fantastic AAA state swim meet Saturday, October 14 at the Blatt Natatorium on the campus of The University of South Carolina to end the 2017 season. Congratulations to Ben Hawkins for cutting six seconds off of his 200 freestyle to finish second and then cutting four seconds on his 100 breaststroke to be named 2017 SCHSL State Champion,” Arrington said.

Other business

• The Board approved resending the present 10% salary reduction for all current active retiree teachers.

The Mid-Carolina High School’s girl’s tennis team was recognized for their achievements this season. Pictured, Addy Ashmore, Katelyn Buzhardt, Katie Connelly, Julia Eargle, Riley Frazier, Bailey Gause, Ellie Lindler, Caroline Matney, Elise Mills, Tandice Northcutt, Reagan Peel, Isabella Perez, Katerina Schnackenberg, Natalie Schnackenberg, and Catherine Taylor, Coach Kenny Sanders, Coach Jurgen Schnackenberg. Not pictured Hanna Averborg, Jessica Graham and Riley Peel. They are pictured with Board Member Lee Attaway (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right). http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0184.jpg The Mid-Carolina High School’s girl’s tennis team was recognized for their achievements this season. Pictured, Addy Ashmore, Katelyn Buzhardt, Katie Connelly, Julia Eargle, Riley Frazier, Bailey Gause, Ellie Lindler, Caroline Matney, Elise Mills, Tandice Northcutt, Reagan Peel, Isabella Perez, Katerina Schnackenberg, Natalie Schnackenberg, and Catherine Taylor, Coach Kenny Sanders, Coach Jurgen Schnackenberg. Not pictured Hanna Averborg, Jessica Graham and Riley Peel. They are pictured with Board Member Lee Attaway (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

