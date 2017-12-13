Wreck victim identified

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the victim of a single car collision that took place on S.C. 121 and McCullaugh Road, in Whitmire, yesterday morning.

Phillip Ryan Jeter, 58, of Whitmire, was pronounced dead on the scene due to injuries sustained in the accident.

According to S.C. Highway Patrol’s Lance Corporal Justin Sutherland, Jeter was travelling south when he ran off the road, striking a tree. Jeter was wearing a seat-belt.

An autopsy was performed, and concluded that Jeter sustained multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

This incident remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.