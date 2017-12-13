School Board Recognitions

Riley Frazier (center) was recognized for being named North/South All Star for Mid-Carolina High School girls tennis. She is pictured with Board Member Lee Attaway (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right).

Ben Hawkins (center) was recognized for winning second place in 200 Freestyle, and first place in 100 Breaststroke, being named the 2017 SCHSL State champion, in swimming. He is pictured with Board Member Lee Attaway (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right).

Elise Mills was recognized for being the South Carolina AAA State Single’s Girls Tennis champion. She is pictured with Board Member Lee Attaway (left) and Superintendent Jim Suber (right).