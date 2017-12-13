NA students get a lesson in forestry

NEWBERRY — How many students in South Carolina can tell you that for every tree harvested, five are planted in its place? And how many students realize that products they use every day such as chewing gum and toothpaste come from trees?

Thanks to their recent field trip to Wood Magic Forest Fair, Newberry Academy’s fourth and fifth grade classes can answer these and other questions about forestry.

Jointly sponsored by the S.C. Forestry Association, the USDA Forest Service and the S.C. Forestry Commission, Wood Magic Forest Fair’s goal is to teach children how important forests and forest products are in their everyday lives. Through a variety of hands-on activities, led by forestry professionals from several organizations, Newberry Academy students increased their awareness of the importance of sustainable forestry and learned how trees can be harvested for thousands of useful products that improve our daily quality of life.

Newberry Academy fourth and fifth graders visited Wood Magic Forest Fair to learn more about forestry in South Carolina. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Wood-Magic-2.jpg Newberry Academy fourth and fifth graders visited Wood Magic Forest Fair to learn more about forestry in South Carolina. Courtesy photo