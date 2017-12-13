Brown case continues Thursday

AIKEN — In Aiken on Dec. 14, former James Brown trustee Adele Pope of Newberry will resume her fight to show the at-death value of Brown’s music empire is closer to $100 million than the $4.7 million claimed by current trustee Russell Bauknight of Columbia.

Brown left his music empire, including 850+ copyrights and rights to his image, to his “I Feel Good” education trust, and the value of his music assets would determine the number and size of scholarships available for needy students.

The value has been hotly disputed.

Pope’s valuation, according to previous testimony, was based on a formula using revenues from royalties, information from former trustees, and loan documents from the Royal Bank of Scotland.

“James Brown had a world-wide famous persona, wrapped up in music. He was commercial everywhere, the image and the music,” Pope previously testified in support of the higher valuation.

Bauknight’s valuation, according to court documents, was taken from a professional appraisal, but he has refused to release the appraisal or the documents upon which it was based.

The appraisal has not been entered into evidence, and the appraiser is not on Bauknight’s witness list.

Bauknight claims no one has ever seen the appraisal except for himself, but a Dec. 1 motion asserts the appraisal was disseminated years ago to Atlanta attorney Louis Levenson and his clients, the Brown children.

Brown died almost 11 years ago, on Christmas Day 2006, leaving his music empire for the benefit of needy students in South Carolina and Georgia.