Lifetime of memories

NEWBERRY —For nearly six decades the Newberry Rotary Club has held the Thornwell Children/Boys’ Farm Christmas Party. Jimmie Coggins, who has been in Rotary for over 40 years, has memories of this event stretching back decades.

“I’ve been a member of Rotary for over 40 years, not exactly sure how many over 40, but I’ve known about the event over 60 years because my dad, James F. Coggins, was in Rotary,” he said. “This is the kick off, officially, of the holiday season for a Rotarian. I dare you to speak to one Rotarian that wouldn’t say this is when they really get things kicked off for them.”

Coggins had a running joke with his father about this Christmas event. Coggins was the oldest child in his family, and had four sisters, he was the only boy. Every year when his father came home from the Christmas party, Coggins would ask “did you get a boy or a girl?” and his father would say, “I got another girl.”

Over the many years Coggins has been a Rotarian, he said not much has changed. The children come, enjoy a meal, they sing Christmas songs, they get a visit from Santa and have entertainment from a local chorus.

“Nothing really has changed that much, used to have some of the Rotary Anns back in the day, would bake cookies, have fried chicken and there would be ham biscuits. Then they went to pizza, and now we have hot dogs and all the trimmings,” Coggins said. “These kids, they’ve just been such a blessing over the years. This has really been a blessing to the Rotarians, and hopefully to the children. It started as an event for Thornwell Orphanage, over the last few years Boys’s Farm has been included.”

Over the years Coggins has had several little boys and girls come up to him and say, “remember, I was with you last year.” However, he said some of them move on, and you do not necessarily see them again because they age out.

“Every year I think of this little girl I had at one point. When she was leaving to get on the bus to Thornwell, she turned, I waved goodbye and she ran back and gave me a hug,” Coggins said. “I just love being with the kids, it means as much to me probably as it does to them.”

The Rotary children’s Christmas Party was held on Dec. 8, about 21 children in attendance, all of whom received a gift and lunch.

Jimmie Coggins with his 2018 buddy. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0114.jpg Jimmie Coggins with his 2018 buddy. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Although it was Dec. 8, it was like Dec. 25 with toys being opened on the floor. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0142.jpg Although it was Dec. 8, it was like Dec. 25 with toys being opened on the floor. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Three siblings meet Santa. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0152.jpg Three siblings meet Santa. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Santa Claus giving out toys. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0136.jpg Santa Claus giving out toys. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.