Veterans Christmas set

NEWBERRY — To help honor veterans and their families during the holiday season, MSA Home Health and Hospice is hosting a Veterans Christmas on Dec. 15 from 9-11:30 a.m.

The idea for Veterans Christmas was inspired during a veterans program at the Council on Aging this year. Theresa Halfacre, volunteer coordinator, said someone came up to her and mentioned how there should be a focus on veterans and their families as a whole.

Sarah Bailey, a volunteer with MSA, was with Halfacre that day and together they brainstormed and decided to hold Veterans Christmas.

“We wanted to put together an event where veterans and their families are welcome, and honor them, help them during Christmas and provide general medical advice. There is a big issue with getting appointments at the VA (United States Department of Veterans Affairs), or even travel with our local veterans, and having them get to the VA,” Bailey said. “It is such a distance that a lot of them just will not go or make an appointment.”

Everyone involved in Veterans Christmas is volunteering their time. Those attending will offer medical advice, or assist in other areas that help with quality of life. Dr. Michael Bernardo will be there to answer health related questions and Greenwood Ear Nose and Throat will clean hearing aids.

Mark Waldrop, with Newberry Physical Therapy, will send a representative to discuss a program many veterans may not know about.

Newberry Physical Therapy is a provider for Health Net Federal Services. They deliver services for deserving veterans through this program, the VA Patient-Centered Community Care and Veterans Choice. This program allows veterans to receive physical therapy services at a local provider in Newberry, which in this case is Newberry Physical Therapy.

“I think that is a service not really well known in Newberry. When I spoke with Mr. Lonnie (a local veteran), he goes to get physical therapy at Newberry Physical Therapy. He’s been going for about a year and a half and it saves him about 100 miles from going to Columbia,” Halfacre said.

Bailey said they are still looking for a dentist, or dental hygienist. Halfacre added that they would love to have someone there to answer any questions veterans may have.

“The ones that couldn’t be there donated their services, like complimentary teeth cleaning,” Bailey said.

Also during the event, veterans will be able to get their blood pressure and blood sugar checked. There will also be door prizes and a gift giveaway from underneath the Christmas tree. Halfacre said they have received donations of gift certificates to restaurants, hair salons, health and fitness centers and more.

If anyone would like to donate to the Veterans Christmas, or are a medical professional interested in participating, they can call Halfacre at 803-321-0341. While Halfacre said they are not taking everyone, she did say there may be an area they are missing that they could consider.

Veterans Christmas will be held at 180 Commerce Drive, Newberry, and Halfacre encourages everyone interested in attending to RSVP by calling 803-321-0341.

“From looking at the things they are going to do, I think it is very important for veterans to be there. Not so much that they need blood pressure checks and stuff like that, but any type of recognition veterans get, we need that here in Newberry County,” said David Parnell, Newberry County Veterans Affairs officer. “I think it is very important, and I think it is important that groups like Samsung last month and MSA this month are showing veterans they care.”

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

