Submit letters to Santa

OK, kids — it’s time to get those letters in for Santa Claus and his elves to know what you want for Christmas!

Letters can be submitted one of three ways: by mail to Letters to Santa, c/o The Newberry Observer, 1716 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108; brought by our office at 1716 Main Street in Newberry and dropped in our Letters to Santa box in our lobby; or emailed to NBOnews@civitasmedia.com. Photos should not be included with letters.

The deadline for letters mailed, emailed or brought by our office is 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Letters should be less than 100 words and must be legible and signed with the child’s name and city or town of residence.

We know Santa can read any child’s writing but sometimes we have a hard time deciphering tiny tot handwriting so we encourage parents to help those who aren’t quite old enough to write.

Teachers, we encourage you to have your students compose letters as a writing exercise and submit them to us via email. The sooner you can get them to us, the quicker we can get our elves to processing them.

Questions? Give us a call at 803-276-0625 and ask for Elf Kelly or Elf Andrew. They will be happy to help you.