Council hears financial audit

NEWBERRY — Newberry County has received an unqualified opinion on their fiscal year 2016-17 financial audit, as presented by David Enzastiga, CPA, Rish and Enzastiga.

“We’ve issued an unqualified opinion, which is the best opinion we can give. This means there are no qualifications or problems with the financial statement presented,” Enzastiga said.

Highlights from the audit include the unreserved/unassigned fund balance, this stands at $11.8 million, or 5.9 months’ operating expenses. County Administrator Wayne Adams said it basically costs $2 million a month to run the county.

“For a financial position you want to have three to six months worth, so six months is definitely on the good side, a conservative estimate. You need that money to go from June until December when the property taxes come in,” Enzastiga said.

This number also includes the county’s $3.25 million grant to Samsung. It also takes into account a $375,000 expense to purchase additional property to benefit that project.

The County’s general obligation debt stands at $2.4 million, while the county’s ability to borrow without referendum is $10.8 million. This means the county is utilizing only about 22% of its indebtedness capacity.

In other business, Council approved giving $50 Food Lion gift cards to county employees, with the exception that essential personnel from the Sheriff’s Department, as determined by Sheriff Lee Foster, be granted double that amount.

“We are also recommending that correctional officers, dispatchers and deputies receive an additional $50 gift card to Food Lion due to their having to work in situations where the County was closed. So for the eclipse, inclement weather events, things like that,” said Katherine Cook, Human Resource assistant.

The total cost for the gift cards is $14,100. Council approved the purchase after Councilwoman Harriett Rucker made a motion and Councilman Travis Reeder seconded.

“I have had some departments complain about possibility of this happening. However, when some people have the opportunity to be off for the entire day with no time time off, $50 is a very small token of appreciation for those who had to work and couldn’t get away from their jobs,” said Councilman Henry Livingston.

Other business

• Council approved a third reading of an ordinance authorizing a fee agreement with Trucast. This is on a $3 million investment that will involve creation of 10 jobs. This is a straight fee deal: 20 year long term, locked millage (382 mills), six percent assessment ratio.

• Council approved a third reading of a fee agreement with Pioneer Frozen Foods. This provides a six percent assessment ratio, locked millage (382 mills) and a 20-30 year term for a new $6 million investment.

• Council passed a second reading and held a public hearing on an ordinance that continues the county’s annual program for purchasing rolling stock equipment. This year’s purchases include: one pickup truck for Rescue Squad use, a pumper tanker truck for fire department use and an ambulance re-mount for use by EMS.

• Council approved an ordinance for the issuance and sale of general obligation bonds not exceeding $1,325. This addresses several projects, or portions of projects, approved as part of the current fiscal year’s budget. Scalehouse construction ($60,000), IT suite construction ($30,000), DHEC/DSS Building renovations ($54,000), Old Jollystreet Road Bridge replacement ($94,422), Mid-Carolina Commerce Park irrigation system ($30,000), Mid-Carolina Commerce Park pad readiness for Lot#14 ($481,578), Detention Center renovations ($500,000). The balance of $75,000 is for bond issuance cost.

• Council approved a first reading of an ordinance to rezone a parcel located on Highway 391, outside Prosperity town limits, from Single Family Residential to Rural. This is to place a manufactured home on the property.

• Council approved an ordinance to rezone a tract of land located at the intersection of Highway 34 and Oxner Road from Rural to General Commercial for the purpose of locating a Dollar General on the two acres.

• Council approved the bid of $24,700 from Moats Construction for the demolition of Old Jacob’s Carport Garage.

David Enzastiga said the County received an unqualified opinion, the best opinion the auditors can give. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0011.jpg David Enzastiga said the County received an unqualified opinion, the best opinion the auditors can give. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.