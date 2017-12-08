Posted on by

NA participates in ACC Championship


Newberry Academy’s Competition Cheerleading Team participated in the pregame show for the ACC Championship Football Game, held in Charlotte this past weekend. Pictured from left to right: Lauryn Wilson, Kathryn Wilbanks, Maggie Bowers, Lucy Catucci, Cassie Gilliam, Jade Hughes, Summer Harbert, Grace Bedenbaugh and Ashlin O’Connell.


