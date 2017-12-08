NA participates in ACC Championship

Newberry Academy’s Competition Cheerleading Team participated in the pregame show for the ACC Championship Football Game, held in Charlotte this past weekend. Pictured from left to right: Lauryn Wilson, Kathryn Wilbanks, Maggie Bowers, Lucy Catucci, Cassie Gilliam, Jade Hughes, Summer Harbert, Grace Bedenbaugh and Ashlin O’Connell.

Newberry Academy’s Competition Cheerleading Team participated in the pregame show for the ACC Championship Football Game, held in Charlotte this past weekend. Pictured from left to right: Lauryn Wilson, Kathryn Wilbanks, Maggie Bowers, Lucy Catucci, Cassie Gilliam, Jade Hughes, Summer Harbert, Grace Bedenbaugh and Ashlin O’Connell. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_NA-Cheer-Team-at-ACC-Tournament.jpg Newberry Academy’s Competition Cheerleading Team participated in the pregame show for the ACC Championship Football Game, held in Charlotte this past weekend. Pictured from left to right: Lauryn Wilson, Kathryn Wilbanks, Maggie Bowers, Lucy Catucci, Cassie Gilliam, Jade Hughes, Summer Harbert, Grace Bedenbaugh and Ashlin O’Connell. Courtesy photo