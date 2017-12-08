PGE recognizes students

Pomaria Garmany Elementary teachers have selected students that exemplify Principle #2 “Create a Positive Vision” for the month of October. Each teacher selected a student who displays self-control, patience, makes good choices and controls his/her behavior: Horryana Reeder, Makiah Glasgow, Abraham Beltran-Cruz, Cartavious Ware, Keaton Chapman, Ja’Niyah Gibson, Addison McKenzie, Eli Smith, Yaritzel Calvo Flores, Zoe Deasy-Lipper, Ayden Hamilton, Levi Wessinger, John Paul Ornelas Rodriquez, Adayra Sanchez, Hailyn Elsenheimer, Brysen Horne, Connor Long, Caleb Black, Alyssa Millard, Addysen Curcio, Bryan Heller, Devan Bedenbaugh, Karissa McKinney, Jade Smith, Brooklyn Fulmer Hines and Elizabeth Baldovinos.

Pomaria Garmany Elementary teachers have selected students that exemplify Principle #2 “Create a Positive Vision” for the month of October. Each teacher selected a student who displays self-control, patience, makes good choices and controls his/her behavior: Horryana Reeder, Makiah Glasgow, Abraham Beltran-Cruz, Cartavious Ware, Keaton Chapman, Ja’Niyah Gibson, Addison McKenzie, Eli Smith, Yaritzel Calvo Flores, Zoe Deasy-Lipper, Ayden Hamilton, Levi Wessinger, John Paul Ornelas Rodriquez, Adayra Sanchez, Hailyn Elsenheimer, Brysen Horne, Connor Long, Caleb Black, Alyssa Millard, Addysen Curcio, Bryan Heller, Devan Bedenbaugh, Karissa McKinney, Jade Smith, Brooklyn Fulmer Hines and Elizabeth Baldovinos. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_PGE.jpg Pomaria Garmany Elementary teachers have selected students that exemplify Principle #2 “Create a Positive Vision” for the month of October. Each teacher selected a student who displays self-control, patience, makes good choices and controls his/her behavior: Horryana Reeder, Makiah Glasgow, Abraham Beltran-Cruz, Cartavious Ware, Keaton Chapman, Ja’Niyah Gibson, Addison McKenzie, Eli Smith, Yaritzel Calvo Flores, Zoe Deasy-Lipper, Ayden Hamilton, Levi Wessinger, John Paul Ornelas Rodriquez, Adayra Sanchez, Hailyn Elsenheimer, Brysen Horne, Connor Long, Caleb Black, Alyssa Millard, Addysen Curcio, Bryan Heller, Devan Bedenbaugh, Karissa McKinney, Jade Smith, Brooklyn Fulmer Hines and Elizabeth Baldovinos. Courtesy photo