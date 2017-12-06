Posted on by

Newberry Christmas Parade Winners


All winners are invited to join next year’s parade, with entry fees being waived.

Best Car: #70 Martin Street Beer Parlor “Bubba’s.”


Best Walking Group: #22 Newberry County 4-H.


Best Float: #49 Newberry Elementary School.


