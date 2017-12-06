Silverstreet celebrates the holidays

The Silverstreet Christmas Tree is lit in Angus Senn Park.

Students from Reuben Elementary sing during the celebration.

Moving inside, children got to meet Santa Claus in the Silverstreet Community Center during the celebration.

The Silverstreet Christmas Tree is lit in Angus Senn Park.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1909.jpg The Silverstreet Christmas Tree is lit in Angus Senn Park. Candace Bouknight | For The Newberry Observer

Students from Reuben Elementary sing during the celebration.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_IMG_1901.jpg Students from Reuben Elementary sing during the celebration. Candace Bouknight | For The Newberry Observer

Moving inside, children got to meet Santa Claus in the Silverstreet Community Center during the celebration.