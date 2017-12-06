Posted on by

Silverstreet celebrates the holidays

The Silverstreet Christmas Tree is lit in Angus Senn Park.


Candace Bouknight | For The Newberry Observer

Students from Reuben Elementary sing during the celebration.


Candace Bouknight | For The Newberry Observer

Moving inside, children got to meet Santa Claus in the Silverstreet Community Center during the celebration.


Candace Bouknight | For The Newberry Observer

