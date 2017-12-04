Posted on by

Christmas Parade goes to Whoville

Hannah Horton and Sydney Williams stay warm during the Newberry Parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Chief Roy McClurkin waves hello.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Sheriff Lee Foster and his family ride in style.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Coroner Laura Kneece walks her bloodhound Lizzie.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Members of the Newberry County Coalition on Underage Drinking smile for the camera.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Rep. Rick Martin waves to the crowd.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce drives in the parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Here comes the City of Newberry Fire Department.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Sons of Allen all dressed up.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry Academy Marching Band marches on.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry YMCA decorate their bus with the Grinch.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Barney Fife made his way from Mayberry to the Newberry Parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry County 4-H all dressed up.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry Observer even make an appearance in the parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Kelly Duncan and Andy Husk hand out candy canes.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Carlton Kinard drives for the Newberry County Chapter of the NAACP in the parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry County Literacy make their appearance in the parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Smokey the Bear made his way from the forest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

DC Dance Works show off their moves.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Here comes Santa Claus.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Mayor of Whoville.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Grinch is pulled along in the parade.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry Jaycees in their annual float.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry County Museum show off some history.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

