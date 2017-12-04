Three men arrested after meth, marijuana and a stolen pistol seized

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men, seizing approximately three grams of meth, a stolen pistol, marijuana and controlled substances.

Adam Kyle Baker, 24, of 2422 ½ Wilson Road, Newberry, is charged with larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

Wyman Haskell Baker, 51, 2422½ Wilson Road, Newberry, is charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of marijuana.

James William Hill Jr., 42, 1415 Long Sumpit Road, Chappells, was charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and driving under suspension.

The discovery, and subsequent arrests, were made as the result of an investigation into a stolen pistol. Based on the investigation, warrants were issued for Adam Baker, for stealing the pistol after it was recovered after he sold it.

Thursday evening investigators received information that Baker was located at 2422½ Wilson Road in Newberry. When the investigators arrived at the residence, Baker was located and taken into custody. On his arrest, Baker was found to be in possession of Ecstasy. He was arrested and charged with larceny and possession of a controlled substance.

While the deputies were at the residence, they could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence. The investigators had also received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at the residence.

The investigators saw a car leaving the residence as they arrived and conducted a traffic stop on that car. Once the car was stopped, they found approximately 1.5 grams of meth inside and were able to determine that the drugs were just purchased at the residence on Wilson Road.

The driver, James William Hill Jr., was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and driving under suspension.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and once inside located approximately 1.5 grams of meth, approximately two grams of marijuana, a pill determined to be a schedule IV controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia including used needles and scales. The investigators arrested Wyman Baker at the residence. He was charged with distribution/possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of marijuana.

All three men have been taken to the Newberry County Detention Center.

Baker, Wyman http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_baker-wyman-0000007387-1-.jpg Baker, Wyman Baker, Adam http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_baker-adam-0000094888-4-.jpg Baker, Adam Hill http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_hill-james-0000030916.jpg Hill