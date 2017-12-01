Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

PROSPERITY — The following is the official lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade to be held on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.:

1. Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Color Guard

2. Prosperity Police Department

3. Grand Marshal – Catherine Gray

4. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family

5. Prosperity Town Council

6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge

7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court

8. Sheriff James L. Foster & Family

9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department

11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer

12. Representative Rick Martin

13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece

14. District 5 Newberry County Council – Harriett Rucker

15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack

16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith

17. Adriane Morris –Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School

18. Newberry Academy Eagle Band

19. St. Mark’s AME YPD

20. Wags and Purrs Pet Sitting

21. 2017 Prosperity’s Hoppin’ Queens

22. Prosperity Rescue Squad- Rescue Truck and Dive Boat

23. Earwood’s Karate Dojo

24. Town of Prosperity Soccer Team- Blue Elite

25. Hamm’s Hawg Heaven BBQ

26. Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270

27. Newberry County Branch NAACP

28. Barney Fife and Thelma Lou Ministries

29. Zion United Methodist Church

30. Prosperity Church of God

31. Cub Scout Pack 400

32. Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir

33. Prosperity Fire Department

34. Sease Tree Service

35. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen

36. Boozer Chapel Church

37. Calvary Baptist Church

38. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707

39. Summer Insurance, Inc.

40. Newberry Elementary School

43. Hannah AME Church Male Chorus

44. Hannah AME Youth

45. Griffin School of Dance

46. Girl Scout Troop 2624

47. Prosperity Rikard Elementary School

48. Macedonia Lutheran Church

49. Twin Oaks Animal Hospital

50. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Youth Group

51. Mt. Zion AME Church Jalapa

52. Kunkle Tire

54. DC Danceworks

55. Mid-Carolina Varsity Competition Cheerleaders

56. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church

57. Wonder Working Power A. O. H

58. Mt. Hebron AME Youth

59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA

60. Munson Music Bucket Brigade

61. Mid-Carolina Varsity Spirit Cheerleaders

62. Sparkle Auto Detailing

65. America’s Elite Miss Queens

66. Advance America

67. National Jr. Miss United States Agriculture Queen -Amelia Claire Alonzo

68. South Carolina’s Outstanding Teen 2017 – Aubrey Grace Lindsey

69. Fairview Baptist Church

70. Pomaria Cub Scout Pack 76

71. Prosperity Drug Bug

72. Newberry County Literacy

73. Newberry Shrine Club

77. Congressman Ralph Norman

78. Newberry County Chamber of Commerce

79. Men of Faith

80. Fairview Fire Department

82. Mid-Carolina High School Marching Band

83. Santa Claus

84. Newberry County Sheriff Department