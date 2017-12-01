Prosperity Christmas Parade lineup

PROSPERITY — The following is the official lineup for the Town of Prosperity’s Christmas Parade to be held on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.:
1. Mid-Carolina High School JROTC Color Guard
2. Prosperity Police Department
3. Grand Marshal – Catherine Gray
4. Mayor Derek Underwood & Family
5. Prosperity Town Council
6. Barry Koon, Prosperity Municipal Judge
7. Beth Folk – Newberry County Clerk of Court
8. Sheriff James L. Foster & Family
9. Newberry County Sheriff’s Department
11. Senator Ronnie W. Cromer
12. Representative Rick Martin
13. Newberry County Coroner – Laura G. Kneece
14. District 5 Newberry County Council – Harriett Rucker
15. Newberry County Auditor – Donna Lominack
16. Newberry County Treasurer – Karen Lindler Smith
17. Adriane Morris –Miss Mid-Carolina Middle School
18. Newberry Academy Eagle Band
19. St. Mark’s AME YPD
20. Wags and Purrs Pet Sitting
21. 2017 Prosperity’s Hoppin’ Queens
22. Prosperity Rescue Squad- Rescue Truck and Dive Boat
23. Earwood’s Karate Dojo
24. Town of Prosperity Soccer Team- Blue Elite
25. Hamm’s Hawg Heaven BBQ
26. Wightman Girl Scout Troop #1270
27. Newberry County Branch NAACP
28. Barney Fife and Thelma Lou Ministries
29. Zion United Methodist Church
30. Prosperity Church of God
31. Cub Scout Pack 400
32. Colony Lutheran Church Children’s Choir
33. Prosperity Fire Department
34. Sease Tree Service
35. Newberry Chapter Sons of Allen
36. Boozer Chapel Church
37. Calvary Baptist Church
38. Pomaria Girl Scout Troop 2707
39. Summer Insurance, Inc.
40. Newberry Elementary School
43. Hannah AME Church Male Chorus
44. Hannah AME Youth
45. Griffin School of Dance
46. Girl Scout Troop 2624
47. Prosperity Rikard Elementary School
48. Macedonia Lutheran Church
49. Twin Oaks Animal Hospital
50. Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Youth Group
51. Mt. Zion AME Church Jalapa
52. Kunkle Tire
54. DC Danceworks
55. Mid-Carolina Varsity Competition Cheerleaders
56. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church
57. Wonder Working Power A. O. H
58. Mt. Hebron AME Youth
59. Lovelace Family Medicine, PA
60. Munson Music Bucket Brigade
61. Mid-Carolina Varsity Spirit Cheerleaders
62. Sparkle Auto Detailing
65. America’s Elite Miss Queens
66. Advance America
67. National Jr. Miss United States Agriculture Queen -Amelia Claire Alonzo
68. South Carolina’s Outstanding Teen 2017 – Aubrey Grace Lindsey
69. Fairview Baptist Church
70. Pomaria Cub Scout Pack 76
71. Prosperity Drug Bug
72. Newberry County Literacy
73. Newberry Shrine Club
77. Congressman Ralph Norman
78. Newberry County Chamber of Commerce
79. Men of Faith
80. Fairview Fire Department
82. Mid-Carolina High School Marching Band
83. Santa Claus
84. Newberry County Sheriff Department