Students at Boundary Street Elementary donated 1,425 cans of food to the Harvest Hope food bank. Pictured are students in Katie Arciero’s class, they contributed 259 cans. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Boundary-Gives-Back.jpeg Students at Boundary Street Elementary donated 1,425 cans of food to the Harvest Hope food bank. Pictured are students in Katie Arciero’s class, they contributed 259 cans. Courtesy photo